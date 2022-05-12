January 6 Committee Subpoenas Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) joined by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) (C) and Rep. Jim banks (R-IN) speaks a news conference on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to reject two of Leader McCarthy’s selected members from serving on the committee investigating the January …
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Sean Moran

The January 6 Committee has issued subpoenas for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH), and other Republicans.

The House select committee issued subpoenas for Reps. McCarthy, Jordan, House Freedom Caucus chair Scott Perry (R-PA), former Freedom Caucus chair Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Mo Brooks (R-AL). This is the first time the January 6 committee has issued subpoenas to current members of Congress.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who is leading the investigation, said in a statement, “The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to the media, with from left, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., Cheney, Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illi., and Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., after the first hearing of the House Select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we’re forced to take this step to help ensure the committee uncovers facts concerning January 6th,” he added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3

