January 6 Committee Subpoenas Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan

The January 6 Committee has issued subpoenas for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH), and other Republicans.

The House select committee issued subpoenas for Reps. McCarthy, Jordan, House Freedom Caucus chair Scott Perry (R-PA), former Freedom Caucus chair Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Mo Brooks (R-AL). This is the first time the January 6 committee has issued subpoenas to current members of Congress.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who is leading the investigation, said in a statement, “The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it.”

“Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we’re forced to take this step to help ensure the committee uncovers facts concerning January 6th,” he added.