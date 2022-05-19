Nolte: Get Woke, Go Broke — 7 Big Names in Pop Culture Burst the Left’s Bubble This Week

There is no greater threat to the Democrat Party than an open rebellion among their own high-profile elites. But that might be exactly what we’re seeing. Apostasy appears to be breaking out all over, even in the most unlikely of places and among those who could easily encourage others to do the same.

Democrats are already in for a wipe-out in the upcoming midterms. You can’t be the Party Of Scarcity, the Party of Open Borders, the Party of Gay Porn in Elementary Schools, the Party of Emptying Prisons, the Pro-Groomer Party, the Party of Less Energy, Water, Speech, Housing, and (unless you’re an illegal alien) Less Baby Formula, and survive an election, especially when you’re the ones in power overseeing record inflation and a coming recession. But…

This open, belligerent, in-your-face rebellion coming from left-wing elites tells you just how frustrated Democrats themselves are with the state of things.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a lifelong Democrat, a man desperate to end the internal combustion engine, has openly declared his intent to vote Republican in 2022. What’s more, he has correctly labeled the Democrat Party as the party of “division & hate.”

Last week, no less than former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos launched a Twitter war against His Fraudulency Joe Biden and the White House over their lies about how raising taxes on corporations lowers inflation.

His ridicule of Biden’s disastrous policies continued into this week:

their best to add another $3.5 TRILLION to federal spending. They failed, but if they had succeeded, inflation would be even higher than it is today, and inflation today is at a 40 year high. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 16, 2022

Comedian Chris Rock, who is no trailblazing Dave Chappelle or Ricky Gervais when it comes to pushing back against the fascist left, is now openly ridiculing #MeToo. He also threw this firebomb at what has become the modern Democrat Party’s primary sales pitch:

Everyone’s a victim these days… There are real victims in the world, they deserve to be heard, they deserve our love and compassion. But if everybody claims to be a victim, then no one hears the real victims… We say the world is addicted to opioids, no… the world is not addicted to opioids. The number one addiction in the world is attention. One of the easiest ways to get attention is to be infamous, to try to stab Dave Chappelle on stage. Or you can be a victim.

Rapper Snoop Dogg just broke with the Democrat establishment to endorse Los Angeles Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. Caruso is a Democrat now, but he’s a former Republican and openly pro-police. The Democrats’ approved candidate in this race is Karen Bass, an extreme leftist.

With the bottom falling out of its stock price, Netflix, the wokest company on earth, just launched one across the bow of the Woke Gestapo.

Spotify dumped Barry and Michelle and held on to Joe Rogan.

Hulu told “Rodham” to take a walk.

I just don’t see this happening two or three years ago.

Something has changed.

Something is in the air.

One of the ways Democrats keep people in line is through cultural pressure and bullying. For example, black people who choose the Republican party are dehumanized by Democrats, the corporate media, and Hollywood as “Uncle Toms,” “race traitors,” and “not really black.” Likewise, billionaires like Bezos and Musk open themselves up to hit pieces, ridicule, and attacks on their businesses by both the fascist media and the fascist federal government. On top of that is the fear of social alienation within their peer group.

Ask Alan Dershowitz how that works.

Democrats control their base not through success and prosperity but through fear, through omerta…

But once people, especially high-profile types like Snoop Dogg and Bezos and Musk, stop fearing Democrats and shrug off the consequences of apostasy, the floodgates can easily open wide.

Millions of everyday Democrats know the truth — the truth about Biden driving America into a ditch, the truth about the horrors of woke, the lunacy of this transsexual voodoo, the extremism of partial-birth abortion, the failure of Democrat-run cities, the madness of open borders, the fact that Democrats have failed black America and have done so deliberately… But sometimes, others have to speak a truth before the rest of us wake up and say, “Yeah, I feel the same way.”

Democrats have already lost Virginia, lost numerous school board races in blue areas, and almost lost New Jersey. Since those earth-shattering results, things have only gotten worse. Democrats have only exposed themselves as more incompetent, extreme, perverted, and unreasonable.

A backlash is coming, and it’s not only going to be glorious. It’s going to be a major and consequential political realignment.

