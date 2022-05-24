A Rasmussen Reports poll taken after the May 14, 2022, Buffalo, New York, shooting shows that a majority of likely voters do not believe gun control can prevent mass shootings.

The poll was conducted on May 19-20, 2022.

According to the poll, “40 percent of Likely U.S. voters believe stricter gun control laws would help prevent shootings like the recent one in Buffalo. Fifty percent (50%) don’t think stricter gun control would help, while another 10% are not sure.”

Moreover, Rasmussen found that 60 percent of likely voters do not believe it is even possible to completely eliminate mass attacks, while 24 percent believe there is a way to do it.

When respondents were broken down by party affiliation, 63 percent of Democrats thought more stringent gun control could prevent Buffalo-style attacks, but only 38 percent of Republican voters agreed.

Forty-five percent of female voters believe gun control could help, while only 33 percent of male voters concur.

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), all responded to the Texas elementary school shooting by pushing more gun control.

