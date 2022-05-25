Gas Prices Increased by over 47 Cents in Last Month Alone

Gas prices have increased by over 47 cents in the last month alone as the U.S. continues to smash gas price records day by day under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

On Wednesday, May 25, the U.S. recorded yet another all-time high, as the average price of gas stands at $4.599 for regular gas. This reflects an over 47 cent rise in the last month alone. One month ago, the gas price average stood at $4.123.

Some of the states experiencing the worst average gas prices include Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, all of which have averages above $5.00 per gallon. California has the highest average in the nation, climbing above $6.00.

The trend is dire, as industry experts predict a “cruel summer” for Americans nationwide, expecting gas prices to leap over $6.00.

“With expectations of strong driving demand … US retail price could surge another 37% by August to a $6.20/gal national average,” J.P. Morgan’s commodities research head, Natasha Kaneva, stated last week.

Biden has failed to take responsibility for rising prices, bizarrely stating on Monday that Americans are going through an “incredible transformation.”

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm has also attempted to absolve the administration of any blame.

“Ninety-four percent of the oil and gas executives that were surveyed by the Dallas Fed said that administration policies had nothing to do with the increase in the price of oil,” she told Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing last week.

“Your answers are insulting and they are insulting to the people of Missouri who are looking for action,” Hawley snapped back, previously walking through the Biden administration’s steady attack on energy independence.

“Here’s what your president did when he first came to office,” he began:

He immediately reentered the Paris Climate Accord. He canceled the Keystone Pipeline. He halted leasing programs in ANWR. He issued a 60-day halt on all new oil and gas leases and drilling permits on federal lands and waters. That’s nationwide. That accounts, by the way, for 25 percent of U.S. oil production He directed federal agencies to eliminate all supports for fossil fuels. He imposed new regulations on oil and gas and methane emissions. Those were all just in the first few days.

Yet, Granholm maintained her denial, blaming rising prices on Russia.

WATCH:

Josh Hawley / Twitter