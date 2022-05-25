LAPD Orders 10-year Review of SWAT Team over ‘Happy Hunting’ Remark

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief Michael Moore ordered an internal review of the department’s SWAT team Tuesday after a member was caught on audio during a confrontation with an armed suspect wishing his colleagues “happy hunting.”

The Los Angeles Times reported earlier this month that supervisors had learned about the remark in reviewing body camera footage from a confrontation with an armed suspect. The suspect fired at police and was shot and killed. Neither of the two officers who returned fire at the suspect had apparently heard the “happy hunting” remark, which was called insensitive.

Now, the Times reports, there will be a 10-year review of SWAT team operations to review the specialized unit’s culture:

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced $150 million in cuts to the LAPD at the height of the Black Lives Matter riots in June 2020. The city council used $60 million of that to balance the budget, and spent the remainder on various community programs.

Amid a rise in violent crime, L.A. and other California cities that targeted police budgets are scrambling to hire more police.

