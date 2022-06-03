Most Grand Canyon State voters are increasingly “concerned” about the price of gas and expect it to continue to skyrocket as Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) repeatedly voted against American energy throughout last year.

Kelly voted against legislation to prohibit a ban on fracking and against advancing the Keystone XL Pipeline.

In 2021, Kelly, who is up for reelection this year, voted three times against legislation to prohibit a ban on fracking, according to Senate roll call votes from February 4, February 5, and August 10.

The senator also voted four times against advancing the Keystone XL Pipeline, according to Senate roll call votes on February 4, February 5, and twice on March 6.

Republicans tried to advance the pipeline after Biden, on his first day in office, kept his campaign promise and revoked the permit needed for its completion — which ultimately killed thousands of jobs:

Biden revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, as promised. In so doing, he killed some 11,000 direct jobs that the pipeline’s construction was to have created, and an estimated 60,000 indirect jobs in secondary, related industries. Over 1,000 workers already on the job — mostly union workers — will be laid off as a result of the decision, even if it is litigated, as many expect it will be, in the courts.

In fact, Kelly has a 97 percent lifetime rating from the League of Conservation Voters, a far-left environmentalist group that promotes a radical agenda such as the Green New Deal.

As reported by Breitbart News, the LCV does not disclose its donors and has almost exclusively endorsed Democrats over Republicans in elections, such as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton for president.

A recent poll by OH Predictive Insights found that 97 percent of Arizona voters said they are concerned about the price of gas, while there was also 91 percent of Arizonians who said they are expecting the skyrocketing gas prices to continue to rise.

This comes as gas prices have continued to soar to a record high for six consecutive days, jumping 15 cents over the past week to $4.76 per gallon, as Breitbart News reported.

Additionally, on Thursday, the fifth day of the continued climb, President Joe Biden’s Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, told reporters that “the price of gas is likely to remain above $4 per gallon,” according to her data from the Department of Energy.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) hammered the “cowardly” senator for his party-line votes and for not standing up to Senate Democrats.

“Hard-working Arizona families are suffering because Mark Kelly abandoned them for his friends in Washington. In an evenly divided Senate Mark Kelly is anything but powerless. He’s just too cowardly to stand up to Washington Democrats,” NRSC spokesman Jonathan Turcotte said in a statement to Breitbart News.

Turcotte added that “Arizonans have every right to be concerned since it’s clear that D.C. Darling Mark Kelly left them behind” and will have a chance for change in November.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.