In the wake of horrible shooting incidents in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma, the gun prohibition lobby and their friends on Capitol Hill have resorted to the same rhetoric and brought out the same agenda they’ve been promoting for a long time.

Chief among items on the gun control wish list are “expanded background checks,” whatever that means. The killers in all three recent incidents passed background checks. That much is indisputable, because all three purchased their firearms at retail. Just how much more detailed or invasive can a background check be in order to satisfy the people whose ultimate goal is not gun safety, but gun prohibition?

The phrase, ‘expanded background checks,’ is a stalking horse talking point. What proponents of the new, improved background check are really after is first, to create a gun registry, and then eventually use that registry to ban firearms. And by the time they get around to doing that, they will know who has the guns.

President Biden and other proponents of expanded background checks use the phrase as though the country does not now have background checks. That’s demonstrably untrue, and they know it. But remember, Biden is the man who repeatedly claims the Second Amendment, when written, never allowed people to own cannons, when in fact people could own cannons. He has been called out on this canard by the Washington Post Fact Checker, yet he insists on perpetuating what amounts to his own urban legend.

More recently, his gaffe about how a 9mm bullet will blow the lung out of a body was just another example of Biden’s fundamental ignorance about firearms, and yet people trust him to establish gun policy. Seriously?

We have already seen abuses of gun registration in New York and California, where restrictive gun control laws have been incrementally advanced over the course of years. That has been by design, because proponents of gun bans could never achieve their goals all at once. But if they carefully erode Second Amendment rights rather than try to crush them all at once, theoretically they will lull the public into accepting “just one more inconvenience” time after time, until a right has become a privilege regulated into the wastebasket of history.

Gun owners and politicians faithful to the Second Amendment must remain on alert, and resist these notions of invasive “expanded background checks.” The definition will likely involve a waiting period, perhaps starting at ten days and then gradually growing from there with the excuse that “government just doesn’t have enough time” to finish the check.

Remember invasive “expanded background checks” are really a code name for federal gun registration. Don’t let them get away with it.

Alan Gottlieb is founder and executive vice president of the Second Amendment Foundation, chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, and a guest columnist for Breitbart News’ Down Range with AWR Hawkins.