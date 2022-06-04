Republicans are ready to provide counterprogramming to the “illegitimate” January 6 Committee hearing, House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told Breitbart News Saturday.

The committee announced it will be holding its first primetime hearing on Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The upcoming hearing gained even more attention after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested former White House economic adviser Peter Navarro for refusing to testify before the committee.

Stefanik said the committee is about nothing more than punishing political opponents and targeting “patriotic Trump supporters.” Further, she noted that it does not even address the actual issue — to make sure the U.S. Capitol has adequate security. Meanwhile, she said Americans are dealing with rampant inflation, high gas prices, a border crisis, and baby formula crisis. It is going to be both a “circus” and “political witch hunt,” Stefanik predicted.

“[Democrats] are doubling down looking for any desperate attempt to try to change the narrative. But look, the American people are smart. They see through this, they want a Congress that’s focused on the issues that matter to them,” she said.

Further, the House Republican conference chairwoman said the GOP is ready to counter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) partisan witch hunt.

“We’re working very closely with President Trump and his team with Leader Kevin McCarthy, with Jim Jordan, and really all of the House Republicans will be pushing back in a rapid response fashion,” Stefanik said, previewing what is to come.

“You will see us all over the airwaves, we will be setting the record straight. We will be telling the truth to the American people sharing the facts and also really pointing out how unprecedented and unconstitutional and illegitimate this committee is,” she continued.

Stefanik added that GOP members already have “lots of media bookings already set,” and she predicted that members are “going to shine in this moment.”

“But similar to impeachment sham one and really impeachment sham two, just out there every single day. Number one, talking about issues that matter to the American people,” she said. “But number two, prosecuting the case against how much Speaker Pelosi, Democrats, and Liz Cheney have failed this country, and they’ve failed to focus on the issue. If they want to talk about securing the Capitol, which they refused to, they have failed to do that job,” Stefanik said, adding that they have instead continued to “shred constitutional precedents.”

“They have shred Congress as an institution, and they are invading on the privacy and really the speech and debate rights of all these elected members of Congress,” she said. “And they’re targeting everyday citizens, young staffers who worked on the Trump campaign.”

“It’s outrageous. These legal bills for these staffers are bankrupting these young families. So we’ll be out there leading every single day,” she guaranteed.

“The left is vicious,” she said when asked how this will end for Democrats.

“The left is, has been vile. They have targeted me so much in a vicious, vicious way, and I’m going to stand up for my constituents and the American people and continue to speak the truth and work with all of the House Republicans, with Kevin McCarthy with Jim Jordan to make sure that the facts are out there for the American people to know and expose what Nancy Pelosi does not want the American people to know,” she said, noting that Pelosi’s office “is the only one off limits and that she bears responsibility for the security posture.”

“And if they want to provide excuses, which is what they always do to push back in the media, then turn over the documents. Where are the documents? Where the communications, Nancy?” Stefanik asked. “Until she does that, we know that she bears responsibility.”