The Biden White House is attempting to deflect from the dire state of affairs — rampant inflation and ever-rising gas prices — as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday claimed that the administration understands but asserted that the economy is “in a better place than it has been historically.”

“We understand that people are feeling — feeling this. They are feeling the increase of prices, which — with food, in particular, right now, and gas. That is — that is something that we understand,” Jean-Pierre said during Tuesday’s press conference.

“What we’re trying to say, what I’m trying to say to you is that the economy is in a better place than it has been historically,” she continued, contending that the U.S. is “in a good position to take on inflation.”

“We are in a good position to really start really working on lowering prices,” she continued:

We leave that piece to the Federal Reserve. They have the monetary policies to deal with the best — to have the best tools to make sure that we bring down inflation. That’s the — that’s the pain that the American family is feeling. And so, that’s what we’re saying.

“What we’re saying is that we were in a different place a year ago, and now we are in a much better place economically,” she added. “But there’s still work to do, and we understand that”:

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, amid record gas prices, historic inflation, and supply chain shortages: "We are in a historic place in history — historic place right now — as we look at where we are with the economy." pic.twitter.com/3XPsythadS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 7, 2022

However, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen failed to offer the same perspective during Tuesday’s testimony before the Senate Finance Committee.

“I do expect inflation to remain high, although I very much hope that it will be coming down now,” she told the committee. “I think that bringing inflation down should be our number one priority.”

She also stated that the administration “has done everything that they can” to reduce energy prices as gas prices reached another record high on Wednesday, hitting $4.955 with no sign of relief forthcoming. Sixteen states now have an average price of gas of over $5.00, and one-third of Americans said they have had to cut back on groceries in order to afford gas.