President Joe Biden popped into the press cabin during an Air Force One flight Wednesday afternoon, surprising reporters with an off-the-record appearance.

But the president spent most of his time complaining about their negative coverage of his administration, according to Politico’s West Wing Playbook, citing “multiple people familiar” with the meeting.

Biden spoke with reporters on his way to California for the Summit of the Americas, even as some of the leaders of prominent Latin American countries refused to attend.

The establishment media has grown more skeptical of Biden’s efforts to help reduce inflation, lower gas prices, and solve the baby formula shortage that has plagued his administration.

The president and his staff spent the week boasting about the strength of the “great” economy even as polling for Biden continues to fall.

Biden hit an all-time low in the RealClearPolitics average of polls on Wednesday, with an only 39.7 approval rating.

BREAKING: Joe Biden’s job approval hits ALL TIME LOW in RealClearPolitics average of polls: 39.7% approve, 55% disapprovehttps://t.co/uYLVoufqfk pic.twitter.com/0wlu7MYOBo — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 8, 2022

Desperate for any chance to shift attention away from the president, White House staff brought out actor Matthew McConaughey on Tuesday to make another plea for gun control after the president’s speech last week on the issue fell flat.

Biden, who has refused to sit down for an interview with reporters for over 100 days, will try to seek sympathy from ABC’s comedian/activist Jimmy Kimmel as he plans to tape an episode that will air late Wednesday evening.