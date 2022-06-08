Americans disapprove of President Biden’s handling of key issues — including the economy — a recent Yahoo/YouGov survey found.

The survey showed Biden’s overall approval underwater by 11 percent, as 53 percent disapprove ad 42 percent approve. The survey then asked respondents how they feel about Biden’s handling of a series of issues, and he did not fare much better.

Just 34 percent, for instance, approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, compared to 58 percent who disapprove, giving him a net approval of minus-24. His approval is underwater on every single issue listed with exception of the coronavirus, where he is above water by one percentage point — 47 percent to 46 percent who disapprove.

Guns:

34 percent approve

53 percent disapprove

Net approval minus-19

Race:

41 percent approve

46 percent disapprove

Net approval minus-5

Climate Change:

38 percent approve

48 percent disapprove

Net approval minus-10

Crime:

34 percent approve

52 percent disapprove

Net approval minus-18

The Situation with Russia and Ukraine:

43 percent approve

46 percent disapprove

Net approval minus-3

Abortion:

33 percent approve

52 percent disapprove

Net approval minus-19

The survey was taken May 19-22, 2022, among 1,573 adults and has a +/- 2.8 percent margin of error.

Meanwhile, the Biden White House is attempting to deflect, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre telling reporters that the economy is “in a better place than it has been historically.”

“What we’re saying is that we were in a different place a year ago, and now we are in a much better place economically,” she said Tuesday. “But there’s still work to do, and we understand that”: