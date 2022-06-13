Report: Joe Biden Frustrated by Inability to Lower Gas Prices

President Joe Biden is growing increasingly worried that he is not seen as doing enough to lower gas prices, according to a new report.

The Washington Post reports that Biden privately questioned his staff after they proposed a trip to Iowa to announce the use of E15 ethanol year-round, which they believed would help bring down gas prices.

Biden felt the new policy would be “ineffective,” the report noted, and he began “badgering them with questions about the purpose of the event.”

The Washington Post story is the latest in a series of reports in recent weeks detailing that Biden appears increasingly frustrated and helpless to handle daily events.

The president was right to be skeptical about the significance of the event, as gas prices have now reached an average of $5.00 per gallon. That, nonetheless, did not stop him from holding the event.

During the April event in Iowa, gas prices were approximately $4.00 per gallon, but Biden boasted that his policy would help lower costs for Americans.

“It’s going to solve a whole problem,” he said at the event at an Iowa ethanol plant. “But it’s not going to solve all our problems, but it’s going to help some people.”

Not all American vehicles are able to use E15 ethanol, and it is only available in a limited number of gas stations, primarily in the Midwest.

The ethanol industry also uses millions of bushels of corn to make fuel, even as the world braces for corn shortages as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I just had a chance to see the work you do here — and turn more than 40 million bushels of local corn into 130 million gallons of ethanol a year,” Biden bragged during the event.

Biden continues to struggle with his messaging about gas prices, unable to voice support for increasing the domestic production of gas and oil because of his green agenda.

Clips of Biden repeatedly promising during the 2020 election to sacrifice the domestic oil and gas industry for the sake of wind and solar energy are resurfacing online and going viral as gas prices continue to climb:

Trump: "Would you close down the oil industry?" Biden: "I would transition from the oil industry, yes." Trump: "That's a big statement." Biden: "That is a big statement."

Biden said he was going to cripple our domestic energy industry. Trump pointed this out during the debate, but was ignored. Now gas is $4.09 a gallon in TX, but you can't say Biden didn't warn you. Look on the bright side, no more mean tweets!

pic.twitter.com/4Ijt349UV1 — Dr. Pepper Texan (@DrPepperTexan) March 9, 2022

While campaigning for President, Joe Biden told a voter "I guarantee you we are going to end fossil fuel." Gas is now over $5/gallon.

Biden also appeared tone-deaf to the problem in May after saying in Europe that high gas prices would only “accelerate a transition” to “clean energy”:

Biden: Gas Price Crisis Should "Accelerate a Transition" to "Clean Energy"

On Friday, Biden tried to blame Exxon for the high cost of gas, accusing the company of making “more money than God last year.”

“They’re not drilling. Why aren’t they drilling?” he asked. “Because they make more money not producing more oil.”