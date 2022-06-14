Australian Police Arrest Man for 3D Printed 15-Round Firearm

Police in Western Australia arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly building a 15-round firearm out of plastic using a 3D printer.

CNN points to its Australian affiliate Nine News, which indicates the man allegedly made the firearm over the course of two days, using materials that cost $28.

They note that the gun could fire 15 rounds.

A teenager is facing years in prison after police seized a fully-functioning 3D printed gun. @_KelHaywood #9News pic.twitter.com/R5pur2A7il — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) June 13, 2022

The 18-year-old the police arrested is “charged with offenses including the unlicensed manufacture of firearms and ammunition, and possession of a prohibited weapon.”

3D Natives identified the printed firearm as a “4kg gun,” which they say is “able to fire 15 lethal 9mm rounds and is considered to be fully-functional.”

