Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) — who took a leading role in the January 6 Select Committee’s second hearing on Monday focusing on former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election — once questioned the integrity of voting machines in the 2004 presidential election.

Lofgren signed a lengthy 15-page letter to Ohio’s secretary of state on December 2, 2004, that detailed allegations of voting irregularities, including that election machines were switching votes from Democrat nominee Sen. John Kerry (D-MA) to then-President George W. Bush (R).

The letter said, “In Mahoning County, numerous voters reported that when they attempted to vote for John Kerry, the vote showed up as a vote for George Bush.”

Lofgren, as well as other Democrat members of the Judiciary Committee, signed the letter.

The committee at that time also released a lengthy report on January 5, 2005, that said, “We believe there are ample grounds for challenging the electors from Ohio as being unlawfully appointed.”

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and the American Conservative Union, said in a statement, “This is more evidence of the double standard imposed by socialist Democrats. The same people that questioned election results will call you treasonous for doing just that.”

Members of the select committee, who were handpicked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), used the second hearing to try to discredit Trump and his advisers’ concerns and allegations of voter fraud in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.