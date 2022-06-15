Ohio Senate hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) released an ad on Wednesday claiming that he proudly supports law enforcement, despite previously saying the “criminal justice system is racist.”

On Wednesday, Ryan released a digital ad on social media claiming that his Republican challenger thinks law enforcement is corrupt, also stating that he brought in millions of dollars to the community to fund the police.

JD Vance called law enforcement “corrupt” and wants to defund an agency that targets violent drug traffickers. I’m proud to have brought hundreds of millions of dollars back to fund our police and I'll keep working to make sure they have the resources to keep Ohio safe. pic.twitter.com/T9njjsrSa3 — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) June 15, 2022

However, Ryan said in 2019 that he believes the “current criminal justice system is racist.” He also claimed that in his “heart,” he thinks the criminal justice system is “the new Jim Crow,” according to a Daily Caller reporter Henry Rodgers.

Ohio Senate candidate @TimRyan is out with a new ad today about his supposed support of law enforcement, but here's what Ryan had to say back in 2019: “I believe the current criminal justice system is racist. I believe in my heart it’s the new Jim Crow.”#OHSen pic.twitter.com/x4hbg0PTPb — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 15, 2022

In the same congressional election cycle, the Sierra Club, primarily known for its radical environmental activism and supports other far-left policies like defunding the police, endorsed him for Congress in 2020.

Furthermore, Ryan recently asked people to “see [his] record,” claiming that he is for the working-class people despite voting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and President Joe Biden on their radical agenda items, in addition to being a pro-abortion extremist.

As Breitbart News reported, Ryan also voted with Pelosi 100 percent of the time during his current and last term in the House of Representatives. Additionally, the congressman also voted with Biden 100 percent of the time in Congress while he has been president.

Ryan is also a pro-abortion extremist advocating for proponents of abortion on-demand after one being a pro-life advocate. He also supports taxpayer-funded abortions.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.