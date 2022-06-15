Poll: 74% Say Joe Biden’s America Is on Wrong Track

Seventy-four percent of voters believe President Joe Biden’s America is on the wrong track, while just 26 percent say the nation is on the right track, a Wednesday Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed.

Americans have become increasingly pessimistic about Biden’s America. In January, 32 percent said the nation was on the right track, while sixty-eight percent said it was on the wrong track.

In February of 2021, 47 percent said the nation was headed in the right direction. Fifty-three percent said it was headed in the wrong direction, up 21 points since Biden’s first full month in office.

The poll also asked respondents whether they approved or disapproved of Biden’s individual job performance. Only 40 percent approved, while 56 disapproved.

Among those who approved, only 15 percent “strongly approved.” Meanwhile, 42 percent “strongly disapproved,” a 27 point difference.

The poll sampled 2,005 voters from June 10-12 with a ± 2 percent margin of error.

The terrible poll numbers for Biden come as gas prices have averaged over $5 for six consecutive days since June 9, according to GasBuddy. Americans will pay $450 more for gas in 2022 than they did last year on an inflation-adjusted basis, Energy Information Administration (EIA) reveals.

Forty-year high inflation is also raging. Fueled by Biden’s costly stimulus packages, inflation is costing families an additional $5,520 per year or $460 per month, according to Moody’s.

On Tuesday, Biden defended the massive price increases for Americans. “I don’t want to hear anymore of these lies about reckless spending,” he said angrily about the costly packages passed in 2021.

“We’re changing people’s lives!” he stated.

