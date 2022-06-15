Watch: ‘Due Process Denied’ Press Conference on January 6 Trials, DC Jail Treatment

GOP members of Congress joined a press conference Wednesday on Capitol Hill to discuss “the denial of due process” in the January 6 trials.

Representatives Louie Gohmert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Andy Biggs were among those in attendance, as well as family members of those charged.

The event also discussed “the abuse occurring in the D.C. prison system to those unlawfully put in pretrial detention [and] the need for [a] change of venue on all J6 related trials.”

“Many innocent Americans are being held without due process in tortuous conditions and being denied the opportunity for a fair trial,” said Patriot Freedom Project founder Cynthia Hughes in a statement. “These are basic fundamental rights that we need to stand up for and I am proud to be continuing this fight for justice.”