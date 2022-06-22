John Cornyn: We Found ‘Space for Compromise’ on Gun Control

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) referenced the Senate gun control bill Tuesday, noting that he, nine other Republicans, and the ten Democrats working on the legislation together found “space for compromise” on gun control.

The Texas Tribune quoted Cornyn:

We’ve talked, we’ve debated, we’ve disagreed and finally we’ve reached an agreement among the four of us, but obviously this is not something that is going to become law or fail to become law because of a small group of senators. The truth is we had a larger group of 20 senators, 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats, come together and sign on to an agreed set of principles, and I believe that as the senators see the text that supports those principles, they will see we’ve tried our best to be true to what those agreed principles should be.

He stressed that he and the bipartisan group of Senators found “space for compromise” on gun control.

On May 26 Breitbart News reported that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tapped Cornyn to work with Democrats to achieve bipartisan gun control.

On June 12 a bipartisan Senate gun control agreement/framework was announced.

Breitbart News reported that the framework included a requirement for an “investigative period” during background checks for gun purchases for persons under 21 years of age. The agreement did not indicate how long this “investigative period” would last or how long it would lengthen the time it takes to complete a background check.

When the legislation was revealed on Tuesday it became evident that the review period for background checks on individuals 18-20 would be increased from three business days to ten business days. This means a background check that begins on a Monday could last all five business days of that week, then the two-day weekend, then the five business days of the following week.

