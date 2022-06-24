Pro-Abortion Protesters: ‘Every City, Every Town, Burn the Precinct to the Ground’

WASHINGTON, USA - JUNE 24: Abortion rights demonstrators gather outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., US, on June 24, 2022. A deeply divided Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and wiped out the constitutional right to abortion, issuing a historic ruling likely to render the …
Yasin OztÃ¼rk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Pro-abortion protests erupted in cities across the country on Friday evening. Thousands gathered in the nation’s capital alone, as activists burned the American flag and called to burn precincts “to the ground” in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Holding a sign reading, “They cannot control our bodies,” protesters in D.C. took it to the streets — an action far-left lawmakers actively called for — shouting “every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground”:

According to reports, thousands of pro-abortion activists have gathered outside of the Supreme Court, as riot buses are reportedly on standby, anticipating left-wing chaos:

Groups of individuals wearing all black, masks, and goggles were also spotted among the protesters:

Protesters were also spotted burning the American flag in D.C.:

The protests follow the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, kicking restrictions on abortion back to the states. Notably, three of the five justices who voted to overturn Roe were nominated by former President Donald Trump — Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett.

President Biden’s Department of Justice has also vowed to “use every tool at our disposal” to protect a woman’s ability to terminate her pregnancy.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.