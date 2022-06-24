Pro-Abortion Protesters: ‘Every City, Every Town, Burn the Precinct to the Ground’

Pro-abortion protests erupted in cities across the country on Friday evening. Thousands gathered in the nation’s capital alone, as activists burned the American flag and called to burn precincts “to the ground” in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Holding a sign reading, “They cannot control our bodies,” protesters in D.C. took it to the streets — an action far-left lawmakers actively called for — shouting “every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground”:

“Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground!” chants from protesters out here in DC pic.twitter.com/uRwwdhajmD — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 25, 2022

According to reports, thousands of pro-abortion activists have gathered outside of the Supreme Court, as riot buses are reportedly on standby, anticipating left-wing chaos:

JUST IN: The US @CapitolPolice riot buses are on standby for what could be an "unexpected" night. pic.twitter.com/dMbZNKmHP7 — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) June 25, 2022

Groups of individuals wearing all black, masks, and goggles were also spotted among the protesters:

Antifa just arrived at scotus pic.twitter.com/qR85JL2DoS — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) June 25, 2022

Protesters were also spotted burning the American flag in D.C.:

After setting a small fire to an American flag in the middle of the street in DC, the Antifa crowd chanted “Burn it down!” pic.twitter.com/2U8TV6VGLy — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 25, 2022

The protests follow the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, kicking restrictions on abortion back to the states. Notably, three of the five justices who voted to overturn Roe were nominated by former President Donald Trump — Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett.

President Biden’s Department of Justice has also vowed to “use every tool at our disposal” to protect a woman’s ability to terminate her pregnancy.