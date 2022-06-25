Republicans Expand Lead to 8 Points on Generic Congressional Ballot

Republicans expand their lead on the generic ballot by three points after last week’s slip; in the latest Rasmussen Reports poll released Friday — the Democrats are now behind by eight points.

As the Republicans look to retake control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections only 136 days away, the most recent Rasmussen Reports survey showed that 48 percent of likely U.S. voters would elect a Republican, compared to the 40 percent who said they would vote for the Democrat.

Only three percent said they would vote for another candidate, and the other eight percent said they were unsure.

However, the GOP’s lead expanded from the previous week when the lead spread only five points, 46 percent to 41 percent, and is roughly back to where it was on the generic ballot two weeks ago with a nine-point lead, 48 percent to 39 percent.

Rasmussen noted that in June 2018, before the Democrats took the House for the first time in eight years, they only had a four-point advantage on the generic congressional ballot.

Additionally, June 2018 was slightly up from May 2018, when the Democrats only had a one-point advantage on the generic congressional ballot. That June, the Democrats held a four-point advantage of 45 percent to 41 percent.

Plus, as the 2018 November midterm election neared, the margins between the Democrats and Republicans came extremely close — Republicans had 46 percent to 45 percent for Democrats.

In this poll, the Republican Party has a heavy advantage (15 points) with independents over the Democrats. With the voters not affiliated with either major party, 45 percent said they would vote for the GOP candidate, while only 30 percent said they would vote for the Democrat candidate.

Additionally, 20 percent of black voters and 45 percent of other minority groups said they would vote for the Republican candidate if the election were held “today.” For Democrats, 68 percent of black voters and 40 percent of other minority groups said they would vote for them.

Furthermore, there is a wide spread between voter intensity for both parties, with 90 percent of Republican voters saying they would vote for their own party’s congressional candidate and only 83 percent of Democrats saying the same thing.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted from June 19 to 23 and questioned 2,500 likely U.S. voters. The survey had a two percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.