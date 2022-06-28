Ousted San Francisco D.A. Chesa Boudin: I May Run Again

Outgoing left-wing San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was recalled by voters on June 7, told the San Francisco Chronicle that he has not ruled out running for the same office again later this year or next year.

Voters angry about soaring crime in the city marched to the polls and recalled Boudin, who was elected in 2019 on promises to enact criminal justice “reforms” such as ending cash bail and halting prosecutions of “quality of life” crimes like public urination.

The Chronicle reported on Boudin’s first interview since the recall:

In his first interview since the June 7 election, Boudin told The Chronicle he has not ruled out running again for district attorney, either in the special election taking place this fall or in next year’s scheduled race. “A lot of my supporters and endorsements and donors and Democratic clubs that were behind me are urging me to run now, or in 2023,” Boudin said on Monday. “I’m committed, as I always have been my entire life, to doing the work to support our communities, to fight for a fairer system of justice. … Though overall reported crime fell during his tenure, a spike in offenses like home burglaries and a series of shocking crimes committed by people already arrested on Boudin’s watch fueled a sense of lawlessness in the city. Critics also alleged mismanagement of his office and pointed to the many staffers who quit under his tenure. Boudin’s supporters argued that turnover is common after a change in leadership, and said they had no problems drawing in highly qualified new hires.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is currently considering interim replacements for Boudin.

Boudin’s ally, George Soros-backed Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, faces an ongoing signature drive to place a recall election on the ballot.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.