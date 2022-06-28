President Joe Biden is reportedly “irked” and “irritated” that some Democrats and allied media outlets are opposed to a second presidential campaign in 2024.

While several establishment media outlets and Democrats have publicly stated their opposition to a potential Biden 2024 run, “the White House is trying to tamp down speculation about plans to seek re-election, while aides say President Biden is bristling at the persistent questions,” Jonathan Martin and reported for the New York Times.

In April, Biden reportedly told former President Barack Obama he intends to run in 2024 because Biden believes he is the only Democrat who can defeat a potential presidential bid by former President Donald Trump. But polling, media, and some Democrat members of Congress oppose the idea due to Biden’s age and shaky track record as president.

Doubts of Biden’s future political viability have reportedly touched a nerve with the president. The Times says that Biden has been “irritated” with the “lack of respect from their party and the press” while whining about the lack of “signs of loyalty,” which “have been few and far between.”

The New York Times' Jonathan Martin says there are "real doubts about [Biden's] capacity to serve a second four-year term" pic.twitter.com/Gx7QWXD9zt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2022

Biden seems to have a larger problem than a lack of respect among Democrats and the media. Seventy-one percent of voters believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction, another 58 percent say Biden should publicly disclose his mental health condition. As of Sunday, Biden’s approval rating is also at 32 percent, matching an all-time low, according to Civiqs’ rolling average.

Despite the negative data, “Biden has told advisers he sees a replay of the early days of his 2020 primary bid, when some Democrats dismissed him as too old or too moderate to win the nomination. He blames the same doubters for the current round of questioning,” the Times continued.

Biden has reassured his aides “he is determined to run again, although he has also noted he will take his family’s advice into account.” Biden and his aides likely understand the political risk of the perception that Biden will be a one-term president.

It seems Americans are not buying Biden’s reassurances. A majority of voters expect Vice President Kamala Harris to assume the presidency before Biden’s first term is over. A majority of voters also doubt Biden’s mental ability and believe he is unfit to be president.