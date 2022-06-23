The establishment media are uneasy about President Joe Biden’s age heading into the presidential election cycle after the November midterm elections.

Citing emotional “angst” over a potential massive Democrat defeat in November, the media are raising “existential questions” about the Democrat party’s future with an elderly Biden at the helm after the midterms.

“President Biden can’t escape questions about his age, a fact of life that’s causing uneasy Democrats to assess whether he can realistically run for reelection in 2024, when he will be 81 years old,” the Hill‘s Amie Parnes and Hanna Trudo wrote Wednesday.

“Conversations that were once whispered in private are spilling out into the public amid angst over a potential drubbing for the party in this fall’s midterm elections and existential questions about its future two years later,” the publication continued:

“If he's ready to go, people in this party are ready to back him up" CNN’s @VanJones68 joins @ErinBurnett on concerns of President Biden's age or stamina if he runs in 2024. pic.twitter.com/nuDRKJQt29 — CNN (@CNN) June 15, 2022