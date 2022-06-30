Firearms Policy Coalition, a gun rights group, sent a letter to New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Mayor Eric Adams over their attempt to “use an over-broad New York regulatory scheme” along with a “tortured and incorrect reading of federal law” so they can “unconstitutionally and immorally steal the profits and livelihoods of individuals across this nation.”

“Your respective related lawsuits directed against ten private purveyors of lawful products have come to our attention,” FPC’s policy counsel Matthew Larosiere wrote, referring to People of the State of New York v. Arm or Ally, LLC, et al. and City of New York v. Arm or Ally, LLC, et al.

Larosiere said that the lawsuits are being bought against honest and hard-working people that comply with federal law and the law within their jurisdictions. “Just as we cannot force you to remember our birthday, you cannot force people outside of your jurisdiction to play by your rules. There is simply no power to do so in either instance,” he added.

He continued:

With it established that you are neither Attorney General nor Mayor (nor Premiere), respectively, of this nation, we must further remind you that you cannot rewrite nearly a thousand years of common law precedent by simply deeming conduct a “public nuisance” with the stroke of a pen. It may have some effect in your back yard, but not in ours. In your June 29 press conference, you responded to a reasonable concern that your lawsuits were based neither in fact or law, but merely political animus, by smugly stating “see you in court.” Many would call this bullying, and find it unbecoming of public officials. We, on the other hand, very much enjoy standing up to bullies like you. And States and municipalities don’t get to opt out of the Constitution. With that said, you should end your assault on fundamental rights and property now—before we “see you in court” and a federal court once again reminds you of your place.

“For one—and this might take you by surprise—the truth is that you simply cannot control the actions of people that are not subject to your respective jurisdictions,” Larosiere wrote. “We understand that, for a time, New York City was the de-facto capital of this nation. We’re sure this is an immense point of pride, but that temporary honor ended in 1790.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.