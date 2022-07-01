Most Say Abortion Should Be Banned by End of First Trimester

Most believe that abortion should be banned by the end of the first trimester, a YouGov/The Economist survey released this week found.

The survey, taken after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, kicking the decision on abortion back to the states, asked respondents, “On the subject of abortion, at what point in a pregnancy do you think abortions should be banned?”

One in five said abortion should be banned after conception, and 18 percent said it should be banned after six weeks, when a fetal heartbeat is detected. Another 16 percent said it should be banned after three months, beyond the first trimester. That being said, a majority, 54 percent, altogether, believe abortion should at least be banned by the end of the first trimester.

On the flip side, over a quarter, 28 percent, believe abortion should “never be banned,” followed by 12 percent who believe it should be banned after 15 weeks and seven percent who believe it should be banned after six months, or the second trimester.

Opinions are heavily divided on party lines, as 61 percent of Republicans believe it should at least be banned after the first trimester — a sentiment shared by 60 percent of independents but just 27 percent of Democrats. Notably, half of Democrats believe abortion should “never be banned.”

The survey, taken June 25 – 28, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. citizens has a +/- 3.2 percent margin of error and follows the 5-4 Supreme Court ruling, overturning the 1973 decision.

“We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote. “Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

As a result, states will be able to make their own rules regarding abortion, but despite the left’s narrative, even states that are banning abortion provide exceptions to save the life of the mother, as Breitbart News detailed.