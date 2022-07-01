Poll: Half of Democrats Say Abortion Should ‘Never Be Banned’

Half of Democrats say abortion should “never be banned,” even, presumably, up until the moment of birth, a YouGov/The Economist survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents to identify the point at which they believe abortion should be banned. Most, 54 percent, believe abortion should be banned by the end of the first trimester, but in the breakdown, 20 percent said it should be banned after conception, while 18 percent said it should be banned after 6 weeks (when a fetal heartbeat is detected). Another 16 percent said it should be banned after the first three months, or the end of the first trimester. Overall, 28 percent said abortion should “never be banned.”

But perhaps more stunningly, 50 percent of Democrats hold the same view, asserting that abortion “should never be banned,” presumably up until the moment of birth — a view radical pro-abortion activists proudly uphold. That is not an exaggeration either, as former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) in 2019 supported legislation in his state that would have allowed a woman to get an abortion even as she was preparing to give birth.

“When we talk about third-trimester abortions, these are done with the consent of obviously the mother, with the consent of the physician — more than one physician, by the way — and it’s done in cases where there may be severe deformities,” Northam said at the time.

“There may be a fetus that’s non-viable. … If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” he added, essentially defending infanticide:

Gov Northam Refuses To Disavow Abortion Comments: “I Don’t Have Any Regrets”https://t.co/5TWKhqTUIE pic.twitter.com/jDZn99uwsu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 31, 2019

Former President Trump — who nominated three of the five justices who overturned Roe — slammed the left’s position at that time.

“Democrats are becoming the Party of late-term abortion, high taxes, Open Borders and Crime!” he wrote on Twitter.

On the flip side, just seven percent of Republicans and 20 percent of independents share the view that abortion should never be banned.

The survey, taken June 25 – 28, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. citizens has a +/- 3.2 percent margin of error

The survey comes months after left-wing pro-life activists discovered 115 aborted babies in D.C., five of whom may have been partially aborted “or killed after birth in violation of federal law,” as Breitbart News detailed.