The public trust in the presidency as an institution has seen the most significant drop under President Joe Biden since Barack Obama, after going up under Donald Trump, according to Gallup.

Gallup, an analytics and advisory company based in Washington, D.C, published data indicating that the trust in the presidency has gone down 15 percent in the last year, and also Biden’s first year in office.

Biden was sworn into office in January 2021, when the public trust was at 38 percent and went down 15 percent to 23 percent in 2022.

The 15 percent drop matches the drop in public trust under Obama’s first year in office. Obama was sworn into office in January 2009, when the public trust was at 51 percent. It went down 15 percent to 36 percent in 2010.

However, the public trust went up during Trump’s four years in office. Trump was sworn into office in January 2017, when the public trust was at 32 percent, and after his first year, it went up to 37 percent in 2018, 38 percent in 2019, and 39 percent in 2020.

Under Obama:

2009: 51 percent

2010: 36 percent

2011: 35 percent

2012: 37 percent

2013: 36 percent

2014: 29 percent

2015: 33 percent

2016: 36 percent

Under Trump:

2017: 32 percent

2018: 37 percent

2019: 38 percent

2020: 39 percent

Under Biden:

2021: 38 percent

2022: 23 percent

Under Biden’s presidency, the country has seen a supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, a baby formula shortage, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. His marquee legislative proposal, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act (BBB), has been dead in the water for some time. All while the country has seen record-high gas prices and been plagued with gun violence.

Biden has also been the beneficiary of lousy job approval numbers.

Biden is underwater in 48 states — including the typically dark blue California and his home state of Delaware — while his approval rating is down to the lowest of his presidency, at only 30 percent approval and 58 percent disapproval, according to the most recent CIVIQS rolling job-approval average on July 3.

The president is also underwater with independent voters, which make up an increasingly influential voter bloc, especially in recent years. Only 18 percent of independent respondents say they approve of Biden, while 68 percent disapprove, with 13 percent having no opinion.

