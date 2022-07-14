Majorities of young men and women say state abortion laws will at least “somewhat” impact where they choose to live and that such laws could impact their sexual behavior as well, a new Generation Lab/Axios poll found.

More than 60 percent of women between 18-29 years old and roughly 50 percent of men in that age group said how states handle abortion would at least “somewhat” affect where they choose to live. Combined, 58 percent of men and women said state abortion laws would impact where they live “somewhat” or “a lot.”

Unsurprisingly, Democrats (67 percent) were more likely than Republicans (36 percent) to say state abortion laws would impact where they choose to live.

“The fact that people are going to change where they live based on something like this tells you how important they think it is,” Generation Lab’s Cyrus Beschloss told Axios.

The potential for some states to outlaw or restrict abortion could make young people alter their sexual behavior, the poll found. Twenty-nine percent of young women and 24 percent of young men said laws could impact how they choose sexual partners, how frequently they have sex (32 percent to 23 percent), and the way they use different forms of birth control. Thirty-nine percent of women and 48 percent of men said the laws would affect “none of the above” for them.

When young men were asked “How likely would you [be to] take a highly effective, FDA-approved oral or injectable contraceptive for men?” 24 percent said “very likely,” 26 percent say “somewhat likely,” and 16 percent say “a little likely.” Thirty-four percent say “not likely at all.”

The poll surveyed 843 young people, ages 18-29 (472 female and 371 male) between July 6-11. The margin of error is ±3.4 percentage points.