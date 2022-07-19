Anthony Fauci: ‘I’m Not Going to Retire’ but ‘May Step Down from My Current Position’

Dr. Anthony Fauci clarified Tuesday that he will not retire from working, though he may step down from his current position in the federal government at “some time.”

Fauci, who serves as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, made headlines on Monday when he told Politico in an interview that he is likely to depart by the end of the president’s term.

Yet, when speaking during The Hill’s “Future of Health Care Summit,” the longtime public health official stated that was not the case.

“I’m not going to retire. No, no, I’m not going to retire. I may step down from my current position at some time,” he said.

More to follow.