Watch Live: Police Union Press Conference on ‘Significant Crime Wave Plaguing’ America

U.S. Representatives will host a press conference Thursday with police union members from across the nation to address “police department’s needs for more funding, resources, and manpower amid a significant crime wave plaguing America’s largest cities.”

Members expected to be in attendance include Reps. Troy Nehls (R-TX), John Rutherford (R-FL), Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI), and Henry Cuellar (D-TX). The event is slated to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.