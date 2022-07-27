Poll: Young Kim Leads Democrat Challenger by 16 Percent

An internal poll found California Republican Rep. Young Kim leading her Democrat challenger Asif Mahmood by 16 percent in one of the most important races to watch this cycle.

The poll, first reported by Politico, was paid for in a joint effort by Kim’s campaign and the National Republican Campaign Committee.

It found Kim leading with a majority (51 percent) of the vote while her Democrat challenger only received 35 percent of the vote. There was also 13 percent undecided.

The poll also found that in a Republican versus a Democrat on the generic ballot, the Republican showed a five-point advantage, 45 percent to 40 percent. On the generic ballot, there was also 13 percent undecided.

Politico noted that President Joe Biden’s extremely low approval numbers, skyrocketing inflation, and the economy gives a “favorable political environment” for Republicans like Kim running. In 2020, Biden would have won her district by two points; her district recently went through a redistricting process. The poll conducted by Public Opinion Strategies was from July 16 to 20 with 400 likely voters in a congressional district, with a reported margin of error of roughly five percent.

The Democrat’s campaign arm, the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), did not have fond words towards the poll, which shows their candidate losing, according to Politico. Maddy Mundy, DCCC’s spokesperson, tagged Kim — one of the first Korean-American women to serve in Congress — as a “radical” because of her views on abortion and not voting to codify same-sex marriage. “From now until November, Democrats will make her dangerous agenda known,” she told Politico.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.