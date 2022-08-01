Alleged Neighborhood Intruder Shot Dead by Homeowner

An alleged intruder who was reportedly causing havoc in a Dallas, Texas, neighborhood was shot dead by a homeowner Saturday just after 11 p.m.

NBC 5 reports that the suspect “was shot by a homeowner after he harassed the area and the homeowner confronted him.”

The Dallas Police Department tweeted about the incident:

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:03 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive.

The preliminary investigation determined prior to being shot, the male suspect was harassing the neighborhood and attempted to break into several cars.

Dallas police noted that the “suspect threatened to kill one homeowner while pretending to have a weapon.”

Police indicate the suspect allegedly “charged at the homeowner, twice, and was shot.”

Breitbart News reported that an alleged intruder tried to kick down a door of a York County, Virginia, home last Monday when the homeowner shot him dead.

WAVY quoted York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Major Ron Montgomery saying, “The family had spotted the individual coming out of the woods behind the home and the family had gone inside the home and this person came onto the deck and began kicking the door.” The homeowner then shot the suspect, killing him.

