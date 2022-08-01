At Least 48 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 48 people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported that 19 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone, and two of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted that there were three more fatal shootings over the weekend, one of which occurred on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Saturday’s additional shooting occurred at 11:40 a.m. “on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street.” A man was shot numerous times in the incident and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A 16-year-old boy and a man were sitting in a vehicle at a stoplight around 2 a.m. Sunday “in the 4700-block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park” when someone opened fired on them. The 16-year-old was shot in the head and killed.

The other fatal shooting was discovered just before 6 a.m. Sunday, when a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found lying on a lawn “in the 6900-block of South Talman Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

At least 43 other people were shot and wounded in addition to the five people who were killed.

The Sun-Times observed that 379 people were killed in Chicago from January 1, 2022, through July 31, 2022.

