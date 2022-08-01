A woman with a concealed carry permit opened fire on a group of alleged robbers who were trying to break into her car in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood Friday night just before 8:00 p.m.

CBS News points out that someone in the group allegedly pointed a gun at the woman when she tried to stop them from breaking into her car.

She opened fire after they pointed the gun, wounding a 13-year-old boy who was one of the suspects.

ABC 7 reports that the woman shot the boy in the neck.

There were at least four suspects in total, and all but the 13-year-old fled the scene after the woman used her gun.

The incident occurred “in the 1100 block of East 52nd Street.”

Breitbart News notes at least 48 people were shot during the weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. Five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

