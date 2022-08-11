Rasmussen Poll: Republican Voters Expect More Party Solidarity

Republican voters expect more party solidarity than Democrats voters, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released on Wednesday.

The poll found that 76 percent of Republicans say it is “very important” for the parties to represent the “beliefs and interests of their own core voters.”

Comparatively, only 51 percent of Democrats say it is “very important” for the parties to represent the “beliefs and interests of their own core voters.” Only 48 percent of the respondents who are not affiliated with either major party express the same sentiment.

Overall, 87 percent of likely U.S. voters note that it is “important” for the parties to represent “the interests and beliefs of their most loyal voters,” which includes the 58 percent who say it is “very important.” Only ten percent “do not think it’s important.”

Additionally, Rasmussen also found that 34 percent of likely voters believe that Republican voters have more influence over their party’s politicians compared to 31 percent who think “big-money campaign contributors” have more influence. Seventeen percent believe special interests have more influence, and 11 percent say “news media.”

As regards the Democrat party, 28 percent of likely voters believe that they have more influence over their party’s politicians compared to the 29 percent who say special interests have more sway. Additionally, 24 percent say “big-money campaign contributors” have more influence, 19 percent vote “news media,” and ten percent are not sure.

The respondents who are not affiliated with either major party note that 38 percent of Republican and Democrat politicians are mostly influenced by “big-money contributors.”

The survey was conducted from August 7 to 8 among 1,000 U.S. likely voters with a margin of error of +/- three percent.

