Trump Spox Turns Tables on DOJ: Seized Items ‘They Have No Legal Authority to Possess’

A spokesperson for former President Donald Trump has turned the tables on the Department of Justice (DOJ), accusing it of taking possession of documents and photographs unlawfully, rather than the other way around.

On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, executing a search warrant approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland. The ostensible purpose of the raid was to seize documents the DOJ believes Trump held unlawfully after leaving the White House.

But after reports that the DOJ had seized documents that are protected by attorney-client privilege, and that it opposed the appointment of a “special master” to review those documents; and after Trump claimed that the DOJ had unlawfully taken “passports” in the trove of documents it removed from his residence, the former president is firing back at investigators.

Taylor Budowich, a spokesperson for Trump, tweeted: “It is clear that from the seizure of picture books to passports to attorney-client privileged documents, this unprecedented and unnecessary raid has resulted in the DOJ BEING THE ONES in possession of items they have no legal authority to possess.”

As Breitbart News has explained, if the raid is found to have violated Trump’s civil rights under the Fourth Amendment, some or even all of the evidence obtained in the raid could be excluded from use in prosecuting the president in a criminal case.

