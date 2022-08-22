Former President Barack Obama will host a fundraiser for his former Attorney General Eric Holder’s redistricting committee on August 30th, in a major step forward for Democrats in the midterms.

The fundraiser for Holder’s National Democratic Redistricting Committee will feature a dinner and a discussion about democracy, supporting legal efforts to help Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections, according to Politico’s Playbook. The event will take place at Martha’s Vineyard.

Holder spoke about his group’s midterm efforts in a recent interview with Sirius/XM host Joe Madison.

He spoke about a pressing need to draft a group of polling workers in every state to combat Republicans and that his group was focusing on the problem.

Holder also warned that teams of Republicans working to prevent voter fraud in the midterm election would “muck up the process” and “intimidate people,” which he argued was a “threat” to democracy.

“The iteration of this Republican Party just ain’t that into democracy,” he said, warning that Republican efforts to secure elections would try to “guarantee themselves a positive result” in future elections.

Holder said his committee was working on drafting teams of election monitors and polling workers in every state to fight Republicans and called for volunteers.

“In the absence of some kind of countermeasures by those of us who favor democracy, they will take our democracy from us,” he said.

Holder also spoke about the midterm elections at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival.

“If we want to be at the place where we need to be, it’s up to this generation at this time to make sure these changes occur. We have that capacity,” he said. “The cavalry is not coming. We are the cavalry.”