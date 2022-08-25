An Afghan refugee, who is Sunni Muslim, has been charged with the murder of another Muslim man in New Mexico in addition to two other Muslim men he is charged with killing.

Muhammad Syed, a 51-year-old Sunni Muslim immigrant from Afghanistan, had been living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for roughly five years before the murders. It is unclear how Syed arrived in the United States, but he told investigators he helped U.S. Armed Forces in Afghanistan, suggesting he may have arrived on a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV).

As Breitbart News reported, Syed was charged with murdering 27-year-0ld Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and 41-year-old Aftab Hussein. This week, Syed was also charged with murdering 25-year-old Naeem Hussein who was shot dead in the parking area of a refugee resettlement agency.

Police have found that Syed was motivated at least in part by an “interpersonal conflict” thought to be related to his daughter’s marriage to a Shiite Muslim.

Syed previously faced multiple domestic violence charges that were ultimately dismissed.

In 2017, Syed, his wife, and one of his sons were accused of punching and kicking his daughter’s boyfriend at the time — leaving him with a bloody nose as well as bruises and scratches on his body. The boyfriend said the family attacked him because they did not want Syed’s daughter dating him.

Then, in 2018, Syed allegedly got into a physical fight with his wife but the case was dismissed because she refused to press charges. Syed was arrested in 2020 for failing to pull over for police after running a red light.

Syed may also soon face charges for the death of 62-year-old Mohammad Ahmadi who was murdered in November 2021.

