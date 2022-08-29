Ron DeSantis Backed Out of Lee Zeldin Fundraiser to Honor Fallen Officer

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) skipped a fundraiser for New York’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) over the weekend in order to attend a service for a fallen Florida officer.

The news broke Sunday evening after a Zeldin spokesperson stated that DeSantis skipped out on a ritzy fundraiser for Zeldin in Oyster Bay due to an “unforeseen tragedy,” prompting swirling concerns about the status of the governor’s family — his wife and three young children.

“An unforeseen tragedy forced Governor DeSantis to reschedule his trip to New York,” Zeldin spokeswoman Katie Vincentz said, according to the New York Post.

“While we’re rescheduling with Governor DeSantis for a later date, tonight’s fundraiser will proceed and is expected to raise almost a million dollars,” Vincentz added.

However, DeSantis’s office revealed on Monday that he pulled out of the fundraiser to attend a service Monday morning to honor Special Agent Jose Perez, who died on August 20 after sustaining injuries from a crash. The other driver involved in the crash has been charged with DUI manslaughter:

Special Agent Jose Perez spent his life serving others, in the U.S. Armed Forces and, for over 30 years, in law enforcement. @CaseyDeSantis are I are praying for his family & his fellow @fdlepio officers. https://t.co/yRfRlnZUjg — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 21, 2022

Traffic information regarding the funeral services of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez: pic.twitter.com/5j9dfEIjeu — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 29, 2022

According to the governor’s office:

Special Agent Perez joined the Florida Department of Law Enforcement after retiring as a major from the Miami Police Department in 2018, serving over 26 years. Before serving in law enforcement, Perez served in the United States Marine Corps, the United States Navy, and the United States Army over the course of 21 years. He will be remembered for his dedication to public service as well as his sacrifice for the people of Florida and the United States of America.

“Today we mourn the tragic loss of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez, who died in the line of duty,” Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis said Monday.

“With over 20 years in the U.S. armed forces & more than 30 years in law enforcement, he lived a valiant life serving our nation & state. The entire @fdlepio community is in our prayers,” she added:

Today we mourn the tragic loss of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez, who died in the line of duty. With over 20 years in the U.S. armed forces & more than 30 years in law enforcement, he lived a valiant life serving our nation & state. The entire @fdlepio community is in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/uLabr70SJh — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 29, 2022