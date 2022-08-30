Florida’s Seminole County GOP Vandalized: ‘Eat Sh*t Fascists’

Vandals targeted Florida’s Seminole County Republican Party office over the weekend with a disturbing message written on the glass of the building, days after Democrat gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) claimed that supporters of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) have “hate” in their heart.

The graffitied message read, “eat shit fascists,” with a circled “A” underneath the message — a symbol for anarchy. Further, the vandals reportedly glued the doors of the establishment shut.

“We basically had to break into our own office,” State Committeeman Jesse Phillips said, according to the Hill.

The Seminole County GOP office was vandalized overnight. The criminals echoed Biden’s “fascists” slander. There is no place for violence in our political discourse, and the GOP will not be intimidated. pic.twitter.com/fmiiMVmi0t — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 29, 2022

“The @seminolegop will not be intimidated by the fascists posing as anti-fascists,” the group said in the aftermath of the vandalism. “The Republican Party is the party of life, liberty & the pursuit of happiness while putting #AmericaFirst”:

The @seminolegop will not be intimidated by the fascists posing as anti-fascists. The Republican Party is the party of life, liberty & the pursuit of happiness while putting #AmericaFirst https://t.co/eZg2ET4Ttn — Seminole County GOP (@seminolegop) August 29, 2022

The Republican Party of Florida also drew a connection to the action and recent divisive rhetoric of Democrats.

“1. Crist says DeSantis supporters ‘have hate in their heart’ 2. Biden calls Republicans semi-fascist,” they wrote. “The results? Dangerous Democrat rhetoric is polarizing our country and inciting criminal behavior”:

1. Crist says DeSantis supporters “have hate in their heart” 2. Biden calls Republicans semi-fascist The results? Dangerous Democrat rhetoric is polarizing our country and inciting criminal behavior. pic.twitter.com/TqLSoVRGoC — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) August 29, 2022

Indeed, Crist last week insulted millions of Floridians after commanding DeSantis supporters not to vote for them, as they apparently have “hate” in their hearts.

“Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him, and I don’t want your vote,” he stated.

“If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats. Good independents. Good Republicans. Unify with this ticket,” he said, ironically calling for unity while insulting millions:

Crist: "Those who support DeSantis should stay with him and vote for him and I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there." pic.twitter.com/S0B93bw52i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2022

Indeed, it appears as though Crist is in lockstep with President Biden. Last week, Biden discussed what he described to Democrat donors as “an extreme MAGA philosophy.”

“It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something: It’s like semi-fascism,” he assessed, glomming onto the divisive and false rhetoric of the radical left.