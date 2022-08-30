Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp continues to hold a decisive lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, according to a poll published Tuesday.

A Trafalgar Group poll showed that of 1,079 likely general election voters, 50.6 percent would vote to reelect Kemp, who is running for his second term as governor.

Abrams, running against the incumbent for the second time, only received 44.2 percent in the poll, six points behind Kemp.

The gubernatorial race poll is a good sign for Kemp’s reelection effort. The poll also showed that 1.6 percent would vote for another candidate, Shane Hazel, while 0.1 percent said, “other” and 3.5 percent were undecided.

The recent survey is another bad sign for Abrams. While the Democrat has been trailing Kemp in the polls for months, Breitbart News wrote in July that Abrams was trailing in polls despite her significant spending advantage.

At the point of the report in July, Abrams had raised nearly $50 million since the start of her campaign and spent more than $30 million compared to Kemp’s $17 million.

The poll also showed that the Republican Senate candidate and former football star Herschel Walker is slightly leading the Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

When the same group of respondents was asked the candidate they would vote for in the U.S. Senate race, 47.5 percent said they would vote for Walker, while slightly less, 46.7 percent, said they would vote for Warnock.

While within the roughly three percent margin or error, the poll is a bad sign for the incumbent Democrat. The poll also showed that 2.9 percent would vote for another candidate, Chase Oliver, while 2.9 percent said they were undecided.

The Trafalgar Group poll was conducted from August 24-27 among 1,079 likely general election voters and had a 2.9 percent margin of error. The poll also had a 95 percent confidence level.

