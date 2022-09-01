On Tuesday, 22,000 Denver residents were locked out of their thermostats to save energy.

This is the Democrat party’s view of the future y’all: scarcity mixed with central control. The only thing there will be an abundance of in Leftist Utopia is pot and gay porn in elementary schools…

Xcel confirmed to Contact Denver7 that 22,000 customers who had signed up for the Colorado AC Rewards program were locked out of their smart thermostats for hours on Tuesday. … Customers receive a $100 credit for enrolling in the program and $25 annually, but Romine said customers also agree to give up some control to save energy and money and make the system more reliable. … But [Denver resident Tony] Talarico said he had no idea that he could be locked out of the thermostat. While he has solar panels and a smart thermostat to save energy, he says he did not sign up to have this much control taken away.

Talerico saw outdoor temperatures rise into the 90s, went to turn on the air conditioning, and found the thermostat locked at 78 or 79 degrees. But he was told this could happen on the AC Rewards Program if there was an emergency.

“To me, an emergency means there is, you know, life, limb, or, you know, some other danger out there — some, you know, massive wildfires,” Talarico told Denver 7. “Even if it’s a once-in-a-blue-moon situation, it just doesn’t sit right with us to not be able to control our own thermostat in our house.”

For $25 a year, 22,000 fools gave Xcel, a powerful, centralized monopoly of a power company, total control over their thermostats.

What did you expect?

You have these left-wing states refusing to deliver enough energy to their residents, states like California. And these shortages and blackouts continue to happen even though there is an abundance of oil, coal, natural gas, and nuclear power available in the U.S. But the idiots in these cities and states continue to vote for these left-wing fascists who deliberately create a scarcity of energy and then do things like trick you (with a few bucks) into giving up control of your thermostat.

Or they urge you to buy a $60,000 electric car and then refuse to deliver enough energy to charge it.

Or they run on the shiny object of “universal income” and then can’t deliver clear, running water.

Or they urge you to move to their cities as they empty the prisons.

Yeah, you Democrat voters sure are owning the MAGAtards, who have their own wells, backup generators, fireplaces, control over their thermostats, and plenty of guns.

We’re all at the mercy of big business, but why would anyone give up control of their thermostat? Is some centralized bureaucrat better able to choose the temperature of your home than you are?

They suckered you for $25 a year.

Idiots.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.