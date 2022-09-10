Companies Easing Up on Coronavirus Vaccine Requirements

Companies are slowly easing back on their hardline vaccine requirements well over a year after the initial rollout of the controversial coronavirus vaccines, as public health officials now admit that the jabs do not prevent the illness nor its transmission.

Large companies such as Goldman Sachs are ending their coronavirus vaccine requirements, lifting the rule for most offices this week after concluding that “there is significantly less risk of severe illness” with the combination of vaccines, treatments, and testing, according to a memo reported by Axios. However, employees for the offices in Lima and New York City must still abide by the previous rule.

According to the outlet, JPMorgan Chase has eased up as well, explaining “it would start hiring unvaccinated individuals again back in March.”

Cisco U.S. also announced over the summer that employees no longer have to be “fully vaccinated” — a sure sign of relief given the unclear definition of what it now means to be “fully vaccinated,” given the number of booster shots that have followed the regular vaccine series.

It has been a tumultuous two years following the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, which caused mass lockdowns, triggering peripheral side effects still being felt today — from mental health issues to physical issues, as many skipped routine medical appointments during the pandemic.

The vaccine rollout began in late 2020, and while former President Trump made no demands for a vaccine mandate, President Biden took it upon himself to push for forced vaccines, despite stating in December 2021 that he would not demand vaccines be mandatory.

“No, I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory,” Biden said at the time. “But I would do everything in my power — I don’t think masks need to be made mandatory nationwide.”

Joe Biden officially released his unconstitutional vaccine mandate today. In December, Biden promised he “wouldn’t demand [vaccinations] be mandatory.”pic.twitter.com/a0Qm38FYGg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 4, 2021

However, that was a lie, as Biden went on to direct the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to develop a rule forcing private businesses with 100 or more employees to mandate the vaccine or implement weekly testing requirements, affecting millions of U.S. workers attempting to get back to a place of pre-pandemic normalcy.

“The bottom line: We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers,” Biden said in a divisive September 2021 speech. “We’re going to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by increasing the share of the workforce that is vaccinated in businesses all across America.”

The Supreme Court, however, put an end to the OSHA mandate in January 2022, although it upheld the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate for health care workers.

That served as only one instance of Biden’s broken coronavirus promises, as Breitbart News documented.

Further, Biden is also among those who has spread vaccine misinformation. He claimed one year ago that vaccinated individuals could not get the coronavirus, and he later went on to say that vaccinated individuals could not spread the disease. He now knows, by experience, that this is not true, as the quadruple vaccinated president recently recovered from the virus.

A recent poll from The Economist/YouGov found that three in ten Americans have not received any coronavirus vaccine, despite the public pressure. The topic still remains highly controversial, as debate looms over the long-term side effects and conditions associated with the jabs, which critics believe have been widely covered up.

Outgoing White House medical advisor Anthony Fauci, who himself has contracted the virus despite being vaccinated several times, recently suggested that most Americans will need an annual coronavirus vaccine shot moving forward.