DOJ Refuses to Release Biden Administration Plan to Intervene in 2022 Election

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is refusing to release 15 pages of documents explaining the Biden administration’s strategy to implement a “voter access” policy that is being coordinated with left-wing groups just weeks before the 2022 election.

In March 2021, President Joe Biden signed Executive Order 14019, “Promoting Access to Voting.” As Breitbart News noted:

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on “access to voting” on Sunday that instructs federal government agencies to promote voter registration, help Americans apply to vote by mail, and “combat misinformation,” among other measures. The “Executive Order on Promoting Access to Voting” reads like a Democratic Party wish-list of “reforms” that enshrines many of the practices that were adopted on a temporary basis during the pandemic-affected 2020 election. Its provisions include: using federal agencies to promote voter registration;

using federal agencies to inform Americans about voting;

linking federal agency websites to state voter registration websites;

providing voter registration and vote-by-mail applications;

using “approved, nonpartisan third-party organizations” to register voters at federal agencies;

using identification documents issued by the agency to help people register to vote;

providing more multilingual services to potential voters;

giving public employees “time off to vote in Federal, State, local, Tribal, and territorial elections”; and

promoting voter registration for federal prisoners. One provision states: “It is the responsibility of the Federal Government to expand access to, and education about, voter registration and election information, and to combat misinformation, in order to enable all eligible Americans to participate in our democracy.”

Under the U.S. Constitution, elections are largely administered by the states. But critics of Biden’s executive order noted that it amounts to an attempt to federalize elections, and to do so without authority from Congress, never mind the Constitution.

As Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist noted in June, Biden was elected in 2020 after Democrats and their donors, such as billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, funded and commandeered local election administration in key counties in crucial swing states.

The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for documents about the DOJ plan last year, which the DOJ refused to produce until compelled to do so by a federal court last Thursday, two months before the 2002 midterm elections. While it did provide a few documents, the DOJ used a loophole in the FOIA legislation to withhold the “strategic plan” for Executive Order 14019.

As Byron York of the Washington Examiner notes:

So the strategic plan, the document that would give the world some information on what the administration is doing to enact Biden’s order, remains a secret. But that’s not all. The Justice Department is withholding lots of other information, as well. … One troubling clue did make it past Justice Department censors. On July 12, 2021, the Justice Department held a “listening session” with outside activists working on voting rights. The group included dozens of people, all of them from left-leaning groups. There were 10 from the American Civil Liberties Union, five from the Campaign Legal Center, three from Demos, three from the Southern Poverty Law Center, five from the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights, two from Black Lives Matter, and many others. The list would not reassure anyone hoping that the Justice Department is working in a scrupulously nonpartisan way. But of course, we don’t really know what the department is doing because the administration is keeping it a secret [emphasis omitted].

While the DOJ hides information about how the federal government is intervening in the upcoming election, guaranteeing that the results will be held in suspicion, Biden, his party, and their allies in the media are claiming that the midterm election is about defending “democracy” from its opponents, and liken those who doubt election results to traitors and terrorists.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.