The race for Vermont’s “solid Democrat” U.S. Senate seat is heating up as the Republican nominee, Gerald Malloy, is attempting to close the gap before Election Day in two months.

The most recent Trafalgar Group poll of Vermont’s open U.S. Senate found that the Republican nominee is only 6.5 percent down from the Democrat nominee, Rep. Peter Welch, who also sits just below the 50 percent mark.

Of the 1,072 likely general voter respondents, 49.7 percent said they would vote for Welch, while a close 43.2 percent said they would vote for Malloy.

There were also 2.2 percent who said “other” and another 4.9 percent who said “undecided.”

The shocking poll was conducted with only two months left before Election Day, on November 8.

The non-partisan Cook Political Report — which rates the likely outcome of U.S. House and Senate races — ranked the race as a “solid Democrat” seat, meaning a democrat candidate should have no problem winning.

The poll also found that the gubernatorial race in the Green Mountain State was not close. The poll showed that 68.8 percent would want to reelect the incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who has served in the position since 2017.

In comparison, only 15,3 percent said they would vote for the Democrat nominee, Brenda Siegel. There were also 4.8 percent who said “other” and another 12.1 percent who said “undecided.”

Overall, the Trafalgar Group poll was conducted from September 3 to 7, asking 1,072 likely general voters statewide in Vermont. The margin of error was 2.9 percent, while the poll saw a 95 percent level of confidence.

