California Democrats Won’t Debate in Any Race for Statewide Office

They claim to be “defending democracy,” but not one of the Democratic Party candidates for statewide office in California has agreed to debate his or her opponent, rejecting what many voters see as a key part of the democratic process.

CA is the antidote — leading with compassion, common-sense and science. Treasuring diversity, defending democracy, and protecting our planet. Here's to continuing that fight. (2/2) — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2022

As CalMatters notes:

Democrats have rejected all of these requests for debates, though media outlets have been interested in hosting them. Breitbart News has even responded favorably to a general call from Hochman’s campaign to media outlets to host debates — to no avail.

The refusal to debate is unprecedented.

In 2014, then-incumbent Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, agreed to debate his opponent, Republican Neal Kashkari, despite the fact that Brown led widely in the polls. Brown was widely considered to have lost the debate — largely for lack of practice against political opposition in a state where his party dominates and the media largely plays along. He went on to win reelection by a wide margin anyway — but at least he had faced his opponent.

