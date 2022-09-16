Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is balking at the move to fly illegal aliens to the doorsteps of the nation’s wealthiest on Martha’s Vineyard even as she has remained silent when President Joe Biden buses and flies border crossers to working- and middle-class American towns.

This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew about 50 illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard, a wealthy enclave of liberals and part-time home to former President Obama, who owns a nearly $12 million estate there.

Some of the nation’s wealthiest citizens have summer homes on the tiny, elite island, and could house up to six million border crossers and illegal aliens if they wanted to. On Friday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) announced that the state was busing the illegal aliens off Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod.

Warren, a self-proclaimed defender of working- and middle-class Americans against wealthy special interests, called DeSantis’s decision to fly illegal aliens to the sprawling summer estates of the rich “repulsive and cruel.”

“Exploiting vulnerable people for political stunts is repulsive and cruel,” Warren wrote.

Exploiting vulnerable people for political stunts is repulsive and cruel. Massachusetts is fully capable of handling asylum seekers, and I'll keep working with local, state, and federal partners to ensure we have the necessary resources to care for people with dignity. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 15, 2022

Warren, though, has stayed silent as Biden has sent over a million border crossers and illegal aliens to almost entirely working- and middle-class communities since taking office. Those communities are oftentimes left with no resources or infrastructure to face such an influx of illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, the average home value on Martha’s Vineyard is above one million dollars, making the destination an ideal spot for humanitarian support for illegal aliens who need immediate assistance and housing.

Most of the estates on Martha’s Vineyard, including the Obamas’, are empty except during the summer months and could double as housing for border crossers, illegal aliens, and newly arrived refugees.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.