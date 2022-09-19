Reactivated Clinton Global Initiative Ready to Save a World ‘on Fire’

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton sees a troubled world on fire with strife and tensions and is convinced he has just the means to save it.

That is why he is calling on “governments, businesses, philanthropies and other prominent institutions” to back the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), the meeting of international leaders, when it reconvenes Monday for the first time since 2016.

Those who do attend will meet a host of celebrities along the way.

This year’s guest list includes Matt Damon, Bono, Ashley Judd, Robin Wright and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, Laurene Powell Jobs, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Jose Andres and Queen Rania of Jordan.

Clinton, president of the United States from 1993 to 2001, claims to be “amazed” by the massive response to the event resuming once more after the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The world’s on fire in a lot of different ways,” he told the Associated Press in an interview Monday. “But there are a lot of things that businesses, non-governmental groups and governments working together can do to help with a lot of these problems.”

A subset of the Clinton Foundation, the CGI “convenes global and emerging leaders to create and implement solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges,” according to its website.

“Rather than directly implementing projects, CGI facilitates action by helping members connect, collaborate, and develop Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable plans that address global challenges,” it says of itself.

The Clinton Global Initiative ended in 2016 as Hillary Clinton launched her presidential campaign, fearing it could create a conflict of interest. It will convene for between September 19 to September 21 in New York City.

Past events have featured A-list celebrity speakers and top business executives such as Ben Affleck, Bono, and former Presidents Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter.

The initiative has also been sponsored by major corporations, from Coca-Cola, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Blackstone Group, Laureate Education, Monsanto, and Standard Chartered Bank.

This year former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will discuss approaches to creating gender equality with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, actor and philanthropist Robin Wright and others.

All three Clintons will talk about partnerships that focus on common humanity alongside Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, U2 singer Bono and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.