Republicans in Florida not only outnumber registered Democrats, but they have outpaced them in net gains by a difference of over 492,000 voters.

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced that Florida Republicans, for the first time, had overtaken Democrats among registered voters in the Sunshine State.

“When I got elected governor, we had 280,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Seminole in November 2021.

“Today, and it will probably be fully publicized very soon, today for the first time in the history of Florida, we’ve now overtaken Democrats. There are more registered Republicans in Florida than Democrats,” he announced.

Since then, that figure has only continued to grow. The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) announced in July 2022 that Republicans in the state made history again, doubling their lead on Democrats since March to over 200,000:

Registered Florida Republicans now outnumber Democrats by 200,000 voters — doubling their lead since March — the Republican Party of Florida recently announced. https://t.co/qMIDHlyyb1 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 12, 2022

“Democrats are falling in line with Joe Biden’s policies that are making Americans’ lives harder and more expensive, but Governor DeSantis is standing in their way, making Florida the firewall for freedom,” Lindsey Curnutte, a campaign spokesperson, said in a statement at the time.

“It’s no surprise Republican voter registrations are growing at this impressive rate. Simply put, we will prove Florida is a red state in November,” she added.

That number swelled to over 260,000 the following month and beyond, according to the governor. But Florida Republican Party vice chairman Christian Ziegler said there is another figure that has been vastly overlooked.

“The biggest number in Florida Politics that no one is talking about: 17,197,” he wrote in a social media post, explaining that Florida has added over one million net new voters since DeSantis won his election in 2018. Democrats, however, have only seen a net gain of 17,197 voters compared to Republicans, who have added 509,420 voters — 492,223 more than Democrats:

The biggest number in Florida Politics that no one is talking about: 17,197 While Florida has added 1,037,685 net new voters since @RonDeSantisFL 2018 Victory, the Democrat Party (@FlaDems) only managed to convince 17,197 of them to register as a Democrat.#FlaPol #Sayfie pic.twitter.com/uE7Xvr1nVX — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) September 19, 2022

This stunning statistic could spell trouble for Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), who is hoping to unseat DeSantis in this year’s gubernatorial race. The overall trend is positive for Republicans in the Sunshine State, suggesting that the left-wing attacks against the state and its leadership — attacks coming from the likes of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who bizarrely begged Floridians to move to California over Independence Day weekend — are falling flat.

Not only are people moving to Florida, the data suggests, but they are flocking to the state and registering as Republicans.