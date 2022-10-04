The campaign manager for Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker told campaign staff on Tuesday that the fundraising has surged for the Republican since he denied anonymous allegations about an alleged abortion.

Scott Paradise, Walker’s campaign manager, told campaign staff this morning that the Daily Beast story accusing Walker of encouraging a woman — who has remained anonymous — to abort their unborn baby in 2009 is a “setback,” but fundraising has surged since he denied the allegations, according to a Gabby Orr, a CNN reporter.

Another person close to the campaign told Orr, “Once we have more of the facts, we can go about our jobs and go win this thing.”

On Monday, the Daily Beast reported that an anonymous woman and accused Walker, who is vocally pro-life, of encouraging her in 2009 to abort their unborn child:

A woman who asked not to be identified out of privacy concerns told The Daily Beast that, after she and Walker conceived a child while they were dating in 2009, he urged her to get an abortion. The woman said she had the procedure and that Walker reimbursed her for it. She supported these claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker.

Walker released a statement saying that the story is a “flat-out-lie” and acknowledged that he intends to sue the Daily Beast for the “defamatory lie.”

Regarding the latest Democrat attack: pic.twitter.com/OjrDcGak95 — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 3, 2022

The Republican candidate also appeared on Fox News’s Hannity, saying, “I can tell you right now, I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, and it’s a lie.”

“They’ve jeopardized my kids. They’ve jeopardized my family. They think they can threaten me. They think they can scare me. Right now, all that’s done is that’s energized me even more,” Walker added.

Former President Donald Trump, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Senate Leadership Fund, and Susan B. Anthony List have all stated that they are still backing Walker.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.